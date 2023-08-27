How to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in Week 1 of the NFL season

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching and the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an NFC East rivalry game against the New York Giants to start their season.

Here’s everything fans need to know to watch the game.

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

The Cowboys open up their season on the road, so fans looking to attend must travel to MetLife Stadium in New York. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster starting at $195.

STREAMING OPTIONS/LIVE TV

The Cowboys first game of the season is on Sunday Night Football and can be watched on NBC or streamed on the NBC Sports app or website.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED

The Cowboys play the Giants at 7:20 p.m. on September 10 at MetLife Stadium.