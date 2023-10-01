How to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 of the NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys travel to play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Oct. 8 in week 5 of the NFL season.

The Cowboys will be looking to avenge last year’s playoff loss when the game begins at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Here’s what fans need to know before the game kicks off.

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

For fans looking to attend in person, they can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or through third-party resellers like StubHub. on Ticketmaster tickets start at $350 and on StubHub they start at $306.

STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS

The game can be watched on NBC, the NBC Sports app or Peacock. The game can also be watched with NFL+ or NFL Sunday Ticket though blackout restrictions apply.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED

