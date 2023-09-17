How to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will play their second road game of this season when they play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 24.

The game begins at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Here’s what fans need to know ahead of the matchup.

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

Cowboys fans looking to see this game live will have to travel over 1,000 miles to Glendale, Ariz.

Tickets can be purchased through the Arizona Cardinals on Stubhub or through third-party vendors such as Ticketmaster

Ticket prices on StubHub range from $283 to $871.

STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS

The game will be broadcast on FOX 4 and can be streamed on FOXSPORTS.com. The game can also be watched on Sunday ticket or NFL+ though blackout restrictions apply.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED

