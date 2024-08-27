How to watch Crystal Palace vs Norwich: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup tonight

Crystal Palace are today looking for their first win of the season.

The Eagles host Championship outfit Norwich in the second round of the Carabao Cup, having lost both of their Premier League outings thus far.

While Oliver Glasner’s side have no doubt been unlucky during their meetings with Brentford and West Ham, failure to get past the Canaries would raise questions.

Palace finished last season so strongly but have since lost key players and continue to see some of their biggest names linked with moves away.

All eyes will be on Selhurst Park tonight as Glasner looks to get the season up and running.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Norwich

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports+. Coverage starts at 7.50pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the Sky Go app.