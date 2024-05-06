How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

In-form Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the Premier League tonight.

The Eagles have hit their straps under Oliver Glasner and have pulled off some eye-catching results of late.

Palace look to have found their feet now and will be a tough opponent for a United side who continue to lack any kind of consistency.

For all of Erik ten Hag’s assertions that things are improving during his second season, United remain one of the more chaotic teams in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm, ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!