WATCH: Cruz Azul Misses Late Chance, Draws With Club America in First Leg of Apertura Final

Mexico City rivals Club America and Cruz Azul battled to a scrappy 0-0 draw Thursday in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final in Estadio Azteca.

The game was light on true scoring chances but was almost decided in stoppage time as Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez found himself one on one with America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin but he blasted his shot against the underside of the crossbar, allowing a grateful Marchesin to calmly collect the rebound.

¡NO M...ÉNDEZ ???????!



ERA EL GOL DE LA VENTAJA. EL QUE DEJABA TRANQUILOS A LOS CEMENTEROS PARA LA VUELTA. Y EL TRAVESAÑO... EL TRAVESAÑO... pic.twitter.com/Spx5ho9kM1



— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 14, 2018

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Marchesin was also involved in the save of the night, denying Igor Lichnovsky's fierce header with a spectacular diving save.

????¡ATAJADÓN DE MARCHESÍN A UNA MANO; LE QUITÓ EL GOL AL 'CATA'! ????



¡LOCURA TOTAL EN EL ESTADIO AZTECA! ???? pic.twitter.com/bijfASRIiz



— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 14, 2018

Marchesin wasn't the only goalkeeper involved on the night though, as Jose de Jesus Corona was called upon to keep the score level early in the second half, getting down quickly to stop a low shot and keep the game scoreless.

Story continues

????¡JOSÉ DE JESÚS CORONA SE PUSO LA CAPA! ???? ¡HÉROE 'CELESTE'! ????



Tremenda jugada de Martínez por banda derecha; diagonal retrasada que Uribe prende de primera y 'CHUY' SE LUCE ????



???? @ClubAmerica 0-0 @Cruz_Azul_FC ???? pic.twitter.com/RkbD5qPAbi







— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 14, 2018

The game was somewhat marred by Roger Martinez being carted off and being replaced by Cecilio Dominguez. The extent of Martinez's injury is not yet known.

The second leg of the Apertura final is slated for Sunday.