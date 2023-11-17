Watch: The Crown’s depiction of Princess Diana’s death is intrusive and mawkish | Royal Insight

Netflix has released its sixth and final season of The Crown, depicting the tragic death of Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed in Paris in 1997.

Viewers witness heart-wrenching scenes, including Prince Charles crying when he goes to identify Diana’s body, and when he breaks the news of her death to Prince William and Harry.

While the actors play their roles with utmost professionalism, questions remain about whether the series presents too much of an intrusion into the Royal family’s grief for entertainment purposes.

In this episode of Royal Insight, Camilla Tominey, associate editor at The Telegraph, explores how the recreation of the Princess’s death makes for an uncomfortable watch.

“I found some of the scenes depicting the lead up and indeed Diana’s death slightly mawkish,” Camilla says. “At times it does feel quite intrusive.”

But she adds that Netflix successfully avoids going down any “conspiracy theory rabbit holes” surrounding the cause of the Princess’s death that emerged in the direct aftermath of the crash.

