Watch: Crowds boo ‘a—hole’ Macron in his first trip since signing pension reforms

Emmanuel Macron talks to woman in crowd - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Emmanuel Macron was met with boos and called an “a—hole” on Wednesday in his first public appearance since he signed into law his unpopular pension reform.

The French president afterwards said he acknowledged the “anger” many felt about his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 but that the heckling would not stop his tour of France over the next 100 days to “appease” the nation.

Aides had urged Mr Macron to get out of the confines of the Elysée Palace and meet voters after signing the reform last weekend following months of protests.

But as he arrived in Selestat in the Alsace region, many shouted “Macron resign!” And one man told him: “We don’t want this pension (reform), what don’t you get, a—hole?”

Another told him he was leading a “corrupt” government and added: “You’ll fall soon, just wait and see.”

🚨🇫🇷VIDÉO - "On ne veut pas de ta retraite. Qu'est-ce que tu ne comprends pas, trou du cul ?" Emmanuel #Macron est pris à partie par un manifestant très en colère à #Sélestat. pic.twitter.com/8gKWpYQeOl — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) April 19, 2023

Mr Macron said he was being “unfair”.

“This anger has to be heard and I am not deaf to it,” he said afterwards. “This anger is being expressed, and I didn't expect anything else, but it won’t stop me from continuing to make trips.”

There were also some cheers and words of encouragement. One pensioner told Mr Macron to “hang in there” and a woman thanked him for his work and others asked for selfies.

But the reception was hostile given that he was in relatively friendly territory - the area voted slightly more for him than the national average in the 2022 presidential election.

Earlier, unionised workers briefly cut electrical power inside a wood factory he visited in the village of Muttersholtz where protesters brandished hostile banners and banged pots and pans.

'I have to keep going'

Opposition Leftist figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon called pot-banging “the voice of the people”.

But Mr Macron shrugged off the display of discontent, saying: “Saucepans won’t help France move forward.

“The reality across the country is not just those making noise with pans or grumbling.”

“You will always see me with people... I have to keep going,” he added.

Despite the din, he sought to underline social advances in France’s labour legislation.

Mr Macron has tasked Elisabeth Borne, his prime minister, to focus on other measures in the coming three months on work conditions, law and order, education and health issues.

But he faces an uphill struggle.

Opinion polls show a vast majority of voters oppose Mr Macron’s pension reform and unions have vowed to push on with protests, notably on May 1.