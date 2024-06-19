How to watch Croatia vs Albania for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 today

Croatia and Albania face off this afternoon as Euro 2024 returns to its three-games-a-day schedule.

Group B is the destination for the early kick-off with two teams desperate for at least a first point of the tournament meeting in Hamburg.

Spain comfortably dispatched Croatia in the first round of matches, leaving them under huge pressure against this game against the group’s weakest team.

Albania may have taken a very early lead against Italy last time out before succumbing to a narrow defeat in Dortmund.

With difficult games coming up in their group finale, anything but a win for either side will leave them staring elimination in the face.

Where to watch Croatia vs Albania

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage on ITV1. Coverage starts at 1pm BST before a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app will show a free online live stream.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!