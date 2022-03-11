How To Watch The Critics Choice Awards This Sunday

Tom Tapp
·2 min read

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will be an international affair this Sunday, with celebrations planned in both London and Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be broadcast live in the U.S. on The CW and TBS from 7-10 p.m. ET. The show will be delayed on most of the West Coast, except in Los Angeles, where KTLA will offer the show live at 4 p.m. PT. Also on DirecTV, TBS is simulcasting the event with the CW at 4 p.m. PT coast-to-coast.

The Los Angeles ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars in London will gather at the Savoy Hotel for a late night soiree that will reportedly be an integral part of the live telecast.

“When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kick off in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “Two parties, two networks, two hosts – it’s going to be a heck of a night – on two continents!”

Belfast and West Side Story lead this year’s film contenders, having earned eleven nominations each. Succession leads this year’s TV contenders with eight nominations.

As previously announced, Billy Crystal will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala, and Halle Berry will be presented with the SeeHer Award. Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry, while Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additional presenters include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, Sean McVay and more.

