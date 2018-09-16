WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Secures Brace for Juventus Against Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo notched the first two goals of his Juventus career on Sunday, scoring first in the 50th minute of Juventus' match against Sassuolo, and again in the 64th minute. The goals secured Juventus a 2-1 victory as it improved to 4–0 in Serie A competition.

Watch Ronaldo's pair of strikes below:

GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Juventus! #JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/4XBJjjZo97 — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) September 16, 2018

Ronaldo signed with Juventus on July 10, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joining the Italian club on a four-year deal worth at least $340 million.

The Portuguese star Ronaldo scored 451 goals in 438 games with Real Madrid, including a record 120 in Champions League play. Sunday's goals project to be the first two of many scores for Ronaldo in a Juventus uniform.

Max Allegri's squad must now focus on the Champions League as it travels to Spain to face Valencia on Wednesday.