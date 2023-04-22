How to watch Cordina vs Rakhimov: Live stream, TV channel, price for boxing tonight

Two-time? Joe Cordina wants to win back the IBF super-featherweight world title in Cardiff tonight (Action Images via Reuters)

Joe Cordina and Shavkat Rakhimov clash for the IBF super-featherweight world title in Cardiff tonight.

Ten months have passed now since the Welshman’s career-defining night in boxing, when he delivered a brutal second-round knockout of Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa to realise his world championship dreams in front of an adoring home crowd.

But Cordina’s euphoria was sadly to prove preciously short-lived as he was stripped of the belt without making a single defence, with a hand injury sustained against Ogawa forcing him out of a mandatory defence against Rakhimov.

Now it is the undefeated southpaw from Tajikistan who has the gold, hauling himself off the canvas to stop Zelfa Barrett in Abu Dhabi in November to pick up the vacant crown. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch tonight’s action as Cordina look to become a two-time world champion.

How to watch Cordina vs Rakhimov

TV channel and live stream: In the UK and around the world, Cordina vs Rakhimov is being broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN tonight. A subscription currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

Coverage of the early undercard on ‘Before the Bell’ starts at 4:15pm BST, with the main card then beginning at 7pm. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm.

The sports streaming service is available online across all devices and now has DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky.