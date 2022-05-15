How to Watch ‘Conversations with Friends': Where Is It Streaming?

Before acclaimed author Sally Rooney wrote “Normal People,” she wrote “Conversations with Friends,” which was her first book, published in 2017. The book-to-screen adaptation of “Normal People” became an escape for many during the early months of COVID, and the same filmmaking team behind that series reunite for an adaptation of “Conversations.”

“Conversations with Friends” dives deep into quite a tangle of relationships, both platonic and romantic. You might need to draw out a Venn Diagram of some sort to keep track of the relations between four characters. Each relationship shines light on the next, and the beautiful but stark settings of Ireland and later Croatia lend themselves to helping viewers focus on the people and dialogue.

Fans of Sally Rooney and/or “Normal People” may be wondering how to watch “Conversations with Friends,” and we have the details.

When Does “Conversations with Friends” Premiere?

The new Sally Rooney adaptation premieres May 15 on Hulu.

Is “Conversations with Friends” Streaming?

The 12-episode series will be streaming on Hulu, with all 12 episodes released at the same time.

Who Is in the “Conversations with Friends” cast?

Newcomer Alison Oliver stars as Frances, the somewhat repressed, closed-off main character. Sasha Lane (“American Honey”) appears opposite Oliver as Bobbi. Joe Alwyn (“The Favourite”), Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, plays Nick Conway, who is also walled-off like Frances. Jemima Kirke, who played Jessa in Lena Dunham’s “Girls” for HBO, plays Melissa.

What Is “Conversations with Friends” About?

The story follows Frances, a 21-year-old college (or university) as they call it in Ireland student and Bobbi, her ex-girlfriend, now best friend as they navigate their last mid-school summer and the final year of classes. When Bobbi and Frances meet famous writer Melissa Baines they strike up a conversation about the pair’s poetry performance, and a friendship blooms. Bobbi is attracted to Melissa, and Frances soon finds herself entering dangerous territory with Melissa’s husband Nick Conway.

Where Can I Watch “Normal People”?

The emotional first adaptation of Sally Rooney’s work is streaming on Hulu.