How to watch Colorado State vs. Miami (OH) in Arizona Bowl, TV channel, free live stream

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the logo on the end zone pylon during the Ohio Bobcats game against the Wyoming Cowboys during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams will take on the Miami RedHawks in this year's edition of the Arizona Bowl held in Tuscon on Saturday, and if you want to catch the afternoon college football postseason action on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Rams went 8-4 overall this fall along with a 6-1 tally in Mountain West Conference play. Despite a devastating defeat at the hands of the Texas Longhorns in the season opener, CSU finished off strong with six wins in its last seven games.

The RedHawks put together an 8-5 record during the 2024 campaign which included a 7-1 mark in Mid-American Conference play. However, Miami lost to Ohio in the conference title game, snapping a seven-game winning streak that ended the regular season.

Watch Rams vs. RedHawks FREE on Fubo

Colorado State vs. Miami Week Arizona Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Rams against the RedHawks

When : Saturday, Dec. 28

Where : Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

TV channel : CW (Watch FREE with Fubo, regional restrictions apply)

Live stream: Fubo

College football's postseason slate continues on Saturday afternoon with this Mountain West vs Mid-American conference matchup. Be sure to tune in!

What time is Colorado State vs. Miami?

The Rams take on the RedHawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Watch Colorado State vs. Miami with Fubo free trial

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Colorado State vs. Miami (OH) in Arizona Bowl, TV channel, free live stream