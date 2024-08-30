Watch: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders throws bizarre interception that bounces off cornerback's leg

Thursday night of the official opening weekend of the 2024 college football season delivered what will surely be one of the wildest interceptions of the year.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was picked off by North Dakota State’s Nick Kubitz in the end zone during the third quarter Thursday night after the ball somehow bounced off the back of cornerback Anthony Chideme-Alfaro’s left leg.

Take a look at how it happened.

This is a hilarious goal-line interception for North Dakota State on a Shedeur Sanders pass. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7SbJy1R4Zd — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 30, 2024

Sanders was ostensibly trying to get the ball to receiver LaJohntay Webster, but the throw was so low that it was uncatchable ... unless it bounced off a leg. The linebacker Kubitz was simply in the right place at the right time and had great awareness to not think the ball had hit the ground.

Thankfully for Colorado, the interception didn't cost the Buffaloes too much. Colorado trailed by three when the pick happened, but North Dakota State failed to get a first down on its ensuing drive and punted back to Colorado. When the Buffs got the ball back, Sanders found Travis Hunter in the end zone for a go-ahead TD pass and a 24-20 lead.