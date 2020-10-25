Watch Coastal Carolina's hilarious WWE-style postgame victory celebration (Video)

No. 25 Coastal Carolina did not have starting quarterback Grayson McCall available, but still managed to pull out a 28-14 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Chanticleers, ranked for the first time as an FBS program, scored two touchdowns in a span of less than two minutes in the fourth quarter, taking what was a tie ballgame for most of the second half into a two-touchdown lead.

From there, the defense shut down the Georgia Southern offense and improved to 5-0. The Chanticleers limited the Eagles to just 218 yards of offense, including only 119 yards rushing on 37 attempts. Georgia Southern entered the game with the Sun Belt’s top rushing offense, averaging 281.3 yards per game, so it was a really strong effort from CCU.

The Chanticleers, who are sitting comfortably atop the Sun Belt standings, celebrated accordingly. Watch this WWE-style madness:

Big win big celebration. The boys are having fun #CHANTS pic.twitter.com/6NI2hBFO4H — Silas Kelly (@sila_SK_elly) October 25, 2020

The video was tweeted out by CCU linebacker Silas Kelly, who gave us all a glimpse of the hilarious postgame scene. In one corner, you’ve got one CCU staffer dressed as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. In the other corner is the poor Georgia Southern Eagle mascot. There was a bell and everything.

The Eagle has a miserable time. He gets hit with a chair. He gets hit with a “Stone Cold Stunner.” And then he gets put through a table before eventually tapping out.

If the Chanticleers improve to 6-0 by beating Georgia State next week, will they be able to top this? If they try, we’ll be willing to watch.

Coastal Carolina is 5-0, ranked for the first time and in first place in Sun Belt. That's a lot of reasons to celebrate. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) More

