Watch Coast Guard press conference live: Officials give updates on missing Titanic sub

The U.S. Coast Guard is planning a press briefing Thursday about the submersible carrying five people to the wreckage site of the Titanic that went missing Sunday.

The Coast Guard tweeted that a debris field has been discovered within the search area near the Titanic, and that information is being evaluated by experts. According to a news release, the press briefing will discuss "findings from the Horizon Arctic's remotely operated vehicle near the Titanic."

The press briefing will begin at 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch live at the embed at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

It had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it set out around 6 a.m. Sunday. Officials had previously estimated that the submersible, named the Titan, would run out of breathable oxygen Thursday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick, left, faces reporters as Paul Hankins, U.S. Navy civilian contractor, supervisor of salvage, right, looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston.

The Coast Guard and Canadian aircraft and vessels have been previously involved in the search. The French vessel L'Atalante is also aiding.

