Watch: Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Batting Practice With St. Louis Cardinals

Charlotte Carroll
Sports Illustrated
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney took batting practice with the St. Louis Cardinals in Florida on Sunday.

According to TigerNet.com, Swinney hit a pair of shots to the warning track.

He also spoke with the team.

Swinney led Clemson to a national championship this past season over Alabama. It was Swinney's second title in three seasons.

