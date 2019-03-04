Watch: Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Batting Practice With St. Louis Cardinals

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney took batting practice with the St. Louis Cardinals in Florida on Sunday.

According to TigerNet.com, Swinney hit a pair of shots to the warning track.

In what he called a dream come true, @ClemsonFB Head Coach Dabo Swinney takes batting practice with the #STLCards and surprises the players when he ships one to left...and then goes and hits from the left side of the plate. pic.twitter.com/jc4JTLjCnt — Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) March 3, 2019

He also spoke with the team.

Special thanks to @ClemsonFB head coach Dabo Swinney for visiting camp this morning to speak with our team. pic.twitter.com/w5ZoUzO0El — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 3, 2019

Swinney led Clemson to a national championship this past season over Alabama. It was Swinney's second title in three seasons.