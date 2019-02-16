WATCH: Claudio Pizarro Nets Late to Become Bundesliga's Oldest Goalscorer

BERLIN — Claudio Pizarro scored in the sixth minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Werder Bremen at Hertha Berlin and become the oldest ever goalscorer in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Pizarro, aged 40 years and 136 days, broke the previous record held by Bremen midfielder Miroslav ''Mirko'' Votava (40 years, 121 days) from 1996, when he fired his free-kick through a host of Hertha legs and past the helpless Rune Jarstein in goal.

It looked like Davie Selke's first-half goal against his former side was enough for Hertha to win, but Pizarro came on as a substitute with half an hour remaining and had the final say.

The veteran Peru striker also became the first to score in 21 different calendar years in the Bundesliga with his 195th league goal.

The goal denied Hertha sixth place and kept 10th-placed Bremen one point behind the home side.