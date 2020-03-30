Watch classic NBA games on Yahoo Sports

We know you’re missing NBA action right now — so are the rest of us.

Until the live games come back, let’s relive some classic moments together. Remember when Klay Thompson lit up the Indiana Pacers for 60 points ... in three quarters? What about when Carmelo Anthony dropped 62 against the Charlotte Bobcats? We’ll be airing those games and more on Yahoo Sports starting this week. (Klay’s big game airs tonight at 8 p.m.)

At 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, you can check out NBA action online at Yahoo Sports or on the Yahoo Sports mobile app.









