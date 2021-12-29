What to watch this New Year's weekend: 'The Matrix Resurrections,' 'The Tender Bar,' 'Sing 2'

Like a viral Grinch, omicron is making an 11th hour effort to make the holiday season not so merry and bright. Whether you want to mask up at a theater or stay more comfortable on the couch, a whole bunch of films are arriving as a cinematic escape.

Like "The Matrix" movies? Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in action for a fourth sci-fi action installment. The "Kingsman" and "Sing" franchises also deliver new chapters, George Clooney and Paul Thomas Anderson both unleash 1970s coming-of-age stories and Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are astronomers with bad news in Adam McKay's Netflix end-of-the-world satire.

And two major theatrical releases are finally streaming: Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos" (starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball) is on Amazon Prime, while Disney's animated musical "Encanto" (with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda) is now on Disney+.

With a new Denzel Washington movie to boot, here's a guide to fresh movies that'll satisfy every cinematic taste this New Year's weekend:

Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) reunite in "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth installment of the sci-fi action franchise.

If you're all about taking that red pill: 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Director Lana Wachowski (who created "The Matrix" with sister Lilly) takes a subversive angle at rebooting the sci-fi action franchise, reintroducing mankind-saving chosen one Neo (Keanu Reeves) in meta fashion before returning him down the virtual rabbit hole of kung fu, villainous computer programs and reuniting with love Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). It doesn't totally fly but has Jessica Henwick going for it as new freedom fighter (and Neo fangirl) Bugs.

Where to watch: In theaters and on HBO Max

Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono, left) hits the road with new friend Ash (Scarlett Johansson) in the animated musical sequel "Sing 2."

If you're a U2 superfan: 'Sing 2'

Go-getting koala Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) rounds up his crew of singing critters and takes their show on the road for a big-city musical in this decent animated comedy sequel. The film gets one seriously high-profile newcomer to the voice cast: Bono features heavily in the best subplot as Clay Calloway, a reclusive rock-star lion who finds a kindred spirit in guitar-shredding porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson).

Where to watch: In theaters

The duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes, left) and his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) team up during the early days of World War I to take on a cabal of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds in "The King's Man."

If you like a little insanity with your history: 'The King's Man'

A prequel to the first two "Kingsman" spy flicks, the action film combines the usual over-the-top antics and a more serious war story. The Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) forms a covert secret agency with his son (Harris Dickinson) and close confidantes (Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton) to take on a dastardly crew of international bad guys in World War I including Russian weirdo Rasputin (a movie-stealing Rhys Ifans).

Where to watch: In theaters

Charlie (Ben Affleck, left) looks after his nephew (Tye Sheridan) from childhood to adulthood in coming-of-age film "The Tender Bar."

If you're a Ben Affleck completist: 'The Tender Bar'

Adapted from JR Moehringer's best-selling memoir, Clooney's drama focuses on 9-year-old JR (Daniel Ranieri), a boy growing up on Long Island, New York, in the ’70s whose dad isn't in the picture. Instead, he gets lessons in nontoxic manhood from his uncle (Affleck), who becomes a bartending fountain of knowledge for the kid as he grows into a young adult (Tye Sheridan). The movie begins to lose its way once JR leaves the nest, but Affleck exudes cool fatherly warmth whenever on screen.

Where to watch: In theaters (and on Amazon Prime Jan. 7)

Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio) try to warn the world of impending doom in the satire "Don't Look Up."

If you live for doomsday comedies: 'Don't Look Up'

Overlong and not as sharp or incisive as his usual satires like "Vice" and "The Big Short," McKay's film is at least pretty funny and plenty star-studded. DiCaprio and Lawrence play scientists who discover a planet-killing comet headed our way, decide to warn the world and then run into a series of oddball personalities including a self-obsessed president (Meryl Streep), a kooky tech magnate (Mark Rylance), a pop star (Ariana Grande) and a skater kid (Timothee Chalamet).

Where to watch: Netflix

If you're ready for some football: 'American Underdog'

The inspirational story of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner is a pretty good one, and star Zachary Levi brings enough down-to-earth all-American charm to keep this thing from being Sports Drama 101. The faith-based biopic tracks Warner's hard-fought journey from grocery stock boy to St. Louis Rams rookie gunslinger but also pays equal screen time to the close relationship between Kurt and wife Brenda (Anna Paquin).

Where to watch: In theaters

If you want to see a couple of stars being born: 'Licorice Pizza'

Anderson veers from the likes of "There Will Be Blood" and "Phantom Thread" to craft a fun, ’70s slice-of-life jam set in the San Fernando Valley with great young leads. Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) plays a teenage actor with an entrepreneurial spirit who meets a 25-year-old woman (Alana Haim of the band Haim) and they manage to both fall in love and drive each other crazy in deep, thoughtful ways.

Where to watch: In theaters

Macbeth (Denzel Washington) and Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand) make a power play in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

If Shakespeare's your main man: 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Director Joel Coen revisits the Bard's famous play in a black-and-white expressionist adaptation and Washington gives it needed fire as the title Scottish general, who makes a power play to be king and gets his ambitious wife (Frances McDormand) on board. This super-stylized "Macbeth" is also a showcase for Kathryn Hunter, who should garner Oscar consideration for bringing three infamous witches to eerie new life. (And if you want more Denzel for the holiday, he also directs the Christmas romance "A Journal for Jordan," starring Michael B. Jordan and in theaters this weekend.)

Where to watch: In theaters (and on Apple TV+ Jan. 14)

Olivia Colman (right) stars as a woman on a seaside vacation whose obsession with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) forces her to face choices she made in early motherhood and their consequences in "The Lost Daughter."

If you're craving an awards-season flick: 'The Lost Daughter'

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes a strong debut as a filmmaker in this unnerving drama set at a picturesque Grecian resort. Olivia Colman is excellent as middle-aged college professor Leda, who's on holiday and trying to avoid crowds when she meets – and becomes slightly obsessed with – a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter. The interactions unlock memories of Leda's own painful past as a parent (played by Jessie Buckley).

Where to watch: In theaters (and on Netflix Friday)

