Watch Christine Brown's Daughters Gift Her Something Old, New, and Borrowed Before Her Wedding (Exclusive)

Brown's daughters Aspyn, Mykelti and Ysabel surprised the Sister Wives' star with special gifts ahead of her October wedding to David Woolley

Before Christine Brown said "I do" to husband David Woolley last October, the Sister Wives star received a few sentimental gifts from her daughters to celebrate her big day.

In an exclusive sneak peak of TLC's Christine & David’s Wedding Special , which premieres Jan. 7, Brown's daughters Aspyn, Mykelti and Ysabel can be seen gathering around her with special gifts.

"There's a tradition: something borrowed, something blue, something old, something new," Aspyn says in the clip. "Mykelti, Ysabel, and I all wanted to give mom stuff and we decided to base it around that tradition."

As the three gather around Brown on the morning of her nuptials, they present her with the thoughtful presents.

"We wanted to give you something that will send you into this marriage on a good step, or a good foot," says Ysabel, before showing her mom a pair of sparkly shoes with pennies stuck to the bottom, a German tradition, she adds, that signals prosperity.

Aspyn's gift was a gold bracelet engraved with "C & D," along with the date of their wedding. Aspyn also gifted Brown a pair of "borrowed "earrings — the same pair she wore during her own wedding to Mitch Thompson in 2018.

Another surprise came from Mykelti, who gifted her mom the cake cutting set she used for her 2016 wedding to Antonio Padron.

"All of the sisters want mom to have like the biggest and most special wedding," Aspyn says in the clip. "So we wanted to make sure that mom got everything."

Brown was touched by the gifts, saying in the clip, "I knew my girls were excited about me getting married, and they're excited for David, I didn't expect them to be this excited. They're having a good time with me getting married."

The two-part special dedicated to Brown, 51, and her husband's nuptials will focus on the ceremony that took place on Oct. 7 in Moab, Utah. Part one of the special will air on Jan. 7, followed by part two on Jan. 14, according to the network.

Brown was previously one of four women in polygamous marriage to Kody Brown along with wives Janelle, Meri and Robyn. They split in 2021 after 25 years together.

She and Kody are parents to daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25.

Ahead of her wedding, Brown told PEOPLE in an earlier interview that marrying Woolley — whom she met on a dating app in October 2022 — was a "fairytale" for her. “It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

At the time, Woolley noted that the wedding would fulfill a longtime dream of Brown's.

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do that on her first marriage," he said referring to her 25-year polygamous marriage to ex Kody Brown. "She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding special will air in two parts on TLC beginning Jan. 7.



