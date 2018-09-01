Watch: Christen Press Scores on Night of Her 100th Cap as USWNT Cruises to Win Over Chile

Christen Press had plenty of fun on the night of her 100th cap for the U.S. women's national team, scoring a penalty that was controversially disallowed right before halftime and then scoring the final goal Friday in the American's dominant 3-0 win over Chile.

Tobin Heath felt a tug on her shorts as she stormed through Chile's penalty area and went to the ground, forcing the referee to call a penalty in favor of the U.S. right on the stroke of halftime. Press dutifully stepped up to try and converted on her special night, sending the Chilean keeper the wrong way and striking the ball into the lefthand corner.

But the celebrations were to be short-lived, as the referee appeared to call for encroachment before Press took the penalty and instead of allowing her to retake it, she simply gave Chile a free kick, much to the dismay of the USA. As the whistle was blown for halftime, multiple members of the USWNT—from players on the field to coaches—surrounded the referee, but the score remained 2-0 going into halftime.

Press would get her goal, however, in the 59th minute, finishing a superb move from the U.S. and smashing it into the roof of the net.

It was not a good night for the Chilean defense as the Americans threatened early and often.

The first two goals of the game came off corner kick deliveries by Tobin Heath—who also had a spectacular game for the USWNT—with the first goal coming off a header from young defender Tierna Davidson and the second an own goal that was chested into the net by a Chile defender.

These two teams will meet again on Tuesday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.