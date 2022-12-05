Watch Chris Hemsworth Catch Food in His Mouth at Family Dinner That 'Turned into a Full Blown Festival'

Sam Burros
·3 min read
Chris Hemsworth Hibachi Dinner
Chris Hemsworth Hibachi Dinner

Chris Hemsworth/instagram

Chris Hemsworth's family night out got rowdier than he expected!

On Sunday, the Thor star, 39, shared a series of playful videos to his Instagram, capturing his weekend outing at a restaurant featuring a teppan dining experience. In the caption, he initially anticipated it would just be a "nice quiet dinner with the family," but his posts proved otherwise.

"Who would've thought a casual meal would've turned into a full blown festival!😂🎉" he captioned his post.

In his first video, a chef behind the teppanyaki table is dancing to music blaring while decked out in a pair of twinkling shutter shades.

"He's not gonna really cook our food, is he?" the actor jokes with an overly concerned look on his face among raucous laughter from the other dinner guests. As another chef wheels out the hibachi cart bursting with ingredients for the night, the Avengers star excitedly exclaims, "Yes he is! Yes he is!" before the two cooks start dancing together and hyping up their audience.

In another video, Hemsworth entertains his fellow diners with an impressive display of talent. No stranger to working in front of a camera, the actor easily (and quickly!) catches three pieces of shrimp in his mouth. He triumphantly flexes his biceps with every successful catch, followed by cheers and laughter from those around him.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Reveals How 'Avengers' Costars Teased Chris Evans About His Sexiest Man Alive Cover

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

After celebrating his successful shrimp eating antics, the Thor: Love and Thunder star stands up to blow kisses and take a bow to his adoring audience of friends and family. Moments later, the chef launches one final shrimp in Hemsworth's direction, but unfortunately, the actor couldn't catch it a fourth time, as it just missed his mouth.

A frustrated Hemsworth looks to the camera and exclaims "turn it off" with a cheeky smile just before the video ends.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Abs During Outdoor Bath with His Sons: 'Kids Wanted to Go on a Boat Trip'

Chris Hemsworth Hibachi Dinner
Chris Hemsworth Hibachi Dinner

Chris Hemsworth/instagram

In the last video the star shared to his Instagram, the room explodes with music and dancing. The brief clip features the chefs and the kids at Hemsworth's table on their feet dancing to Psy's Gangnam Style. The actor quickly turns the camera over to himself, to reveal his whole side of the room grooving along to the music.

Hemsworth has been soaking up lots of family time lately. Late last month, he shared an impressive video of him and one of his 8-year-old twin sons skateboarding when they needed a new activity as the "surf went flat" and they couldn't head to the beach.

RELATED: Watch Chris Hemsworth and His Son Skateboard Through 'Palm Tree Barrels' in Impressive Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

In the clip, Hemsworth and his son ducked as they skated under a "palm tree barrel" and high-fived as they continued down a path.

"Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked," Hemsworth captioned the video.

The actor, who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, plus daughter India, 10, with wife Elsa Pataky, has previously shown off his sons' surfing skills, recently celebrating one of his boys on Instagram for tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time.

The post included a short clip of his son in action and a stunning black-and-white photo of the epic experience.

"My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember forever," he captioned the post. "Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up!"

Latest Stories

  • Celebrities love big age gap romances – but are they as doomed as we claim?

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: Fans love their idols about as much as they love critiquing their sex lives – especially when they date someone substantially older or younger. But, asks Ellie Muir, are we using normal-person standards to judge the rich, famous and very different?

  • Chris Evans Has Been Secretly Dating Alba Baptista "for Over a Year"

    People's newly-dubbed Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans hasn't actually been single for some time. The magazine revealed today that Evans has had a secret actress girlfriend for the last year: 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists. “That was definitely a rolle

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

    PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in a sublime third quarter. After a contested 3-pointer splashed through the net, “MVP! MVP!” chants broke out across Footprint Arena, and the 26-year-old is certainly making an early

  • Canadiens' Carey Price speaks against new federal firearms bill

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Croatia beats Japan in penalty shootout at World Cup

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida. ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 ___ AP World Cu

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've