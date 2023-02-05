Watch: Chinese spy balloon shot down off US coast

The suspected Chinese spy balloon has been shot down off the Carolina coast

The United States on Saturday shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the East coast of America, three days after it was first spotted floating over sensitive nuclear military bases.

The swift operation by the US Air Force saw a F22 fighter jet fire an AIM-9X missile through the helium balloon, deflating it, and sending the payload plummeting towards the Atlantic Ocean.

An operation was under way in US territorial waters to recover debris from the balloon - expected to include instruments and sensors.

Whatever is recovered will be taken to an FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, officials said.

The presence of the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet and is estimated to be about the size of three buses, was first made public on Thursday when it was over US nuclear sites in Montana.

China's foreign ministry said today that it expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the US's use of force to attack its "airship''.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and protests against the use of force by the United States to attack the unmanned civilian airship," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would "reserve the right to make further necessary responses".

WATCH: The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down pic.twitter.com/DhjcjVPA9f — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

On Saturday, President Joe Biden revealed he had asked the military to shoot the balloon down a day earlier, but was told that the potential for harm to people on the ground was too high.

“On Wednesday when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down ... as soon as possible without doing damage to anyone on the ground,'' he said.

“They decided that the best time to do that was when it got over water within our 12-mile limit. They successfully took it down and I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” Mr Biden added.

A second mystery 'surveillance device' has been spotted over South America - Twitter/ @el_charlie/Twitter/ @el_charlie

Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon and its payload descending toward the water, where recovery teams were ready and waiting.

The Chinese spy balloon has made headlines around the world since being spotted late on Thursday - abc7news

Earlier in the day, China had urged the US to keep “cool-headed” even as a second such balloon was spotted floating above Venezuela and Colombia.

#MirandoelCielo sobre #Maracaibo un objeto brillante de forma circular, me reportan vía WhatsApp desde varios puntos de la ciudad se encuentra hacia el NE pic.twitter.com/loPB2EprYZ — Oniel castellanos⚡🌦️🔭 (@MeteoZulia) February 3, 2023

China has continued to claim that the balloon was merely a weather research "airship" that had been blown off course. The Pentagon rejected that out of hand, as well as China's contention that it was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.

The diplomatic incident has turned into a flashpoint between Washington and Beijing, causing US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to cancel a long-planned official trip to the Chinese capital.

Mr Blinken described the incursion of the “surveillance asset” as “unacceptable” and “an irresponsible act”.