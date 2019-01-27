Watch: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Can't Stop Throwing No-Look Passes at Pro Bowl

At this point, Patrick Mahomes is just trying to show off.

The Chiefs quarterback and MVP candidate took part in Sunday's Pro Bowl and decided to make a play that fits the mold of the All-Star contest.

So, on a first-and-10 from the NFC's 18-yard line, Mahomes tried to connect with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in a way only Mahomes knows how: with a no-look pass.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mahomes goes for the no-look ????



????: #ProBowl on ESPN + ABC + Disney XD pic.twitter.com/xZe8DvWwXm



— NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2019

Smith-Schuster might not have been ready for it, but he probably should have been.

Considering Mahomes completed a no-look pass in a game this season and provided detail on how he can go about throwing no-look passes, the signs were there to let us know he would try one in this exhibition contest.

Story continues

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains the no-look pass to Peter King.



“You’re kind of accurate.” ????????????????



????: Pro Football Talk/NBC pic.twitter.com/P2soeZodT1







— Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) January 7, 2019

He's already so good at it, we should probably start expecting to see it more in games that count too.

But if defenses continue to double team his deep threat Tyreek Hill, Mahomes might have a bit more trouble with his no-look passes.

There should be no deep safety help in the Pro Bowl.