Watch: Chicago Cubs reliever Ethan Roberts tears up after being told he made opening day roster

There were tears of joy in the Chicago Cubs dugout Monday.

Moments after pitching a scoreless fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox, reliever Ethan Roberts was greeted by Cubs manager David Ross with the news that he had made the team's opening day roster.

As coaches and teammates approached Roberts in the dugout to congratulate him, the 2018 fourth-round pick was overcome with emotions and began to cry.

"Younger me is screaming right now," Roberts, 24, wrote on Twitter. "Thankful for all the people in my corner."

"This is life-changing for me," Roberts told reporters after the game. "This is insane. I'm just lost for words. It's hard to put it into words.

.@Cubs pitcher Ethan Roberts was told he made the big league club.



This is what it looked like. 😭



(Via @EliseMenaker & @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/B4HpgvDCLY — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2022

"It's something I've been dreaming about for a long time."

Roberts, a right-hander who pitched for Tennessee Tech from 2016-18, played in Class AAA and Class AA last season.

Opening day is Thursday. The Cubs will play the Milwaukee Brewers at home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cubs' Ethan Roberts becomes emotional after making opening day roster