Is Cheltenham on TV today?
Cheltenham Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday as the biggest event on the racing calendar gets underway.
Prestbury Park plays host to four action-packed days of racing with around a quarter of a million people expected to attend.
Rachael Blackmore steered Honeysuckle to a fairytale and highly emotional victory in the Mares’ Hurdle on Day 1, on her final career start for Henry de Bromhead.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching Day 2 at Cheltenham Festival:
What TV channel is Cheltenham Festival on?
ITV1 will broadcast the first five races each day with coverage starting from 1pm, while subscription channel Racing TV will show every race, with build-up ahead of the races. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.
How to stream Cheltenham online
Cheltenham can be watched live in its entirety on Racing TV’s website and app by race fans, provided they are subscribers to the channel. Meanwhile, ITV also live-stream the first five races on the ITVX website and app.
A number of betting websites and apps also show all the races, providedyou have a funded account with them. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.
Cheltenham race schedule
Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT):
Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm
Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm
Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm
Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm
Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm
National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm
Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm
Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm
Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm
Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm
Champion Bumper - 5.30pm
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16
Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm
Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm
Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17
Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm
Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm
Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm
Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm
Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm