How to watch Chelsea vs Wrexham: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly tonight

Chelsea begin life under new boss Enzo Maresca as they face Wrexham in their first pre-season friendly tonight.

The Italian has taken his place in the hot seat, after Mauricio Pochettino’s departure at the end of last season, and it has already been a busy summer, with the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo signed.

It is a busy couple of weeks coming up for Chelsea as they build towards the new season, with friendlies against Manchester City and Real Madrid to come.

Wrexham have plenty of support in the USA, thanks to their Hollywood owners, and the League One side will be hoping to catch Chelsea cold and pull off a shock upset in Santa Clara, California.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Wrexham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Chelsea TV with a match pass costing £4.99.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog.