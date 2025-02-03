How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea and West Ham meet in a London derby tonight (ES Composite)

Chelsea host West Ham in the final Premier League clash of the game week this evening.

Hammers boss Graham Potter returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his sacking in April 2023.

While the Blues will no doubt be favourites, they have stumbled of late and Potter would no doubt love to claim what would be a statement three points in west London.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6.30pm GMT before an 8pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!