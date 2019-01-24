How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham: League Cup Live Stream, Time

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Tottenham defeated Chelsea, 1–0 in the first leg of the semifinal round on Jan. 8, with Harry Kane's first-half penalty kick the difference. Kane is out injured, though, as is Dele Alli, while Son Heung-min is away on international duty at the Asian Cup, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side shorthanded as it looks to reach the final.

Chelsea, which signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the rest of the season on Wednesday, is coming off a Premier League loss to Arsenal that resulted in blunt criticism from manager Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea is seeking its sixth League Cup title in its history, while Tottenham is hoping to win its fifth. The winner will advance to face Manchester City in the final after Pep Guardiola's side easily dispatched Burton Albion on a 10-0 aggregate.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the game live online via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.