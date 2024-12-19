How to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers: TV channel and live stream for Conference League today

Chelsea host Shamrock Rovers in their final Conference League game of 2024.

It is the first time the Blues have ever entertained Irish opposition and Enzo Maresca’s side are strong favourites to win.

Maresca has won all five of his games in this competition and it would be a major surprise not to make it six victories from six tonight, even with rotation in mind. In fact, it would be a shock not to see them lift the competition outright.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

