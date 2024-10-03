How to watch Chelsea vs Gent: TV channel and live stream for Conference League game today

Chelsea welcome Gent to Stamford Bridge tonight as their Conference League campaign begins proper.

The Blues narrowly navigated past Swiss side Servette in the play-off round, winning the first leg before losing away in the second leg but advancing on aggregate score.

Head coach Enzo Maresca will again ring the changes, as he has done away from the Premier League this season, and Cesare Casadei will be confident of being involved after joining the manager for the pre-match press conference.

Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia are both unavailable having not been named in the squad list for the league phase. Captain Reece James is the only injury absentee from Maresca’s very bloated squad.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game live tonight.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Gent

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7:45pm BST - after the conclusion of Tottenham’s Europa League game against Ferencvaros in Hungary. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s live match blog, with Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.