How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream for Premier League tonight

Chelsea welcome Newcastle in the Premier League tonight looking to improve the mood around the club.

The Blues saw their supporters turn on manager Mauricio Pochettino during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Brentford and the Argentine has since admitted he does not feel the “love” of the fans.

It will be fascinating to see what kind of reaction Pochettino elicits from home fans, though another loss is surely hardly worth thinking about.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT on Monday Night Football ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

