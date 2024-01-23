How to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

Chelsea are under pressure to turn things around in order to reach the Carabao Cup final later today.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were beaten at the Riverside Stadium earlier this month and now trail Championship side Middlesbrough by a single goal ahead of tonight’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

It was another game where the Blues missed a number of good chances and they will need to ensure they find their finishing touch if they are to avoid what would surely be a season-defining disappointment.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.