How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

The big games keep coming for Chelsea as they face the small matter of hosting Premier League champions Manchester City today.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side managed to beat Tottenham on Monday in a chaotic London derby, though the performance did little to wholly convince.

The Blues certainly won’t have it as easy as playing against nine men when Man City roll into town. Pep Guardiola’s side appear to have recovered from a slight blip earlier this season and recently put six goals past Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game this afternoon.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action today with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from Stamford Bridge.