How to watch Chelsea vs Everton: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League later today.

The last two results for the Blues have summed up their season so far. They are capable of big moments in the more eye-catching games, as their dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester United would suggest.

Still, they come unstuck in fixtures they really should be winning, as was the case at Sheffield United last week.

At some point, Mauricio Pochettino will need to prove he can yield consistency out of his young team and offer promise for the future.

They are strong favourites to beat the Toffees tonight but little about Chelsea’s season makes that easy to predict with any kind of conviction.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Monday Night Football starts at 6.30pm BST for the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will provide expert analysis from the ground!