How to watch Chelsea vs Ajax for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Women's Champions League today

Chelsea have one foot in the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League ahead of tonight’s return leg against Ajax.

Emma Hayes saw her side run out 3-0 winners in the Dutch capital earlier this month, a result that will almost certainly tee them up for a spot in the final four of Europe’s elite club competition.

The Blues have since reclaimed top spot in the WSL too, making it a very good few days for Hayes.

Boasting such a big lead does offer Hayes the chance to rotate for the domestic title battle to come too.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Chelsea vs Ajax

TV channel: The game, which kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight, will be broadcast on DAZN and TNT Sports 1.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via either the Discovery+ website and app, or the DAZN YouTube channel and app.