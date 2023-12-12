Watch: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police release body camera footage of controversial arrest

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Tuesday released body camera video of a Steele Creek arrest that went viral and brought new scrutiny on the department

Viral video captured by a bystander showed Police Officer Vincent Pistone repeatedly hitting Christina Pierre as onlookers shouted for him to stop. Police body camera footage was expected to show the interaction leading to the viral incident.

Police said as the viral video began circulating that Pierre and her partner and coworker Anthony Lee were smoking marijuana at a bus stop, that Pierre “punched” an officer in the face and that they found a gun in Lee’s bag. Both resisted arrest, police said. Pistone dealt out “compliance strikes,” according to CMPD. The department’s directives allow for that.

Whatever the circumstances, some community leaders took issue with what they saw.

“My fear was that she was going to die there,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Corine Mack said.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings acknowledged at a Nov. 15 press conference that the video was not easy to watch.

Still, body camera footage would tell a more complete story than the viral video, he said.

North Carolina law requires that a judge approve the release of body cam footage. Police filed a petition for that release, and Superior Court Judge Daniel Kuehnert gave the green light on Nov. 30.

“The public has a right to see it,” the judge said.

The Charlotte Observer asked CMPD multiple times for the name of another officer who reportedly returned a strike to Pierre’s face. At a Dec. 1 press conference, the public affairs team’s Lt. Kevin Pietrus made clear that CMPD would not provide it.

Pistone was “the centerpiece” of the viral video, and Jennings decided to release his name because of that, Pietrus said.

“But really, that centerpiece stopped there,” Pietrus said. “For that reason, that’s the only name that we’re going to release.”

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office dismissed Pierre’s and Lee’s charges late last month.

“After consideration of the body-worn camera evidence and the various recorded accounts of police and civilian witnesses present, based on the totality of the circumstances, the State does not have a reasonable likelihood of success at any potential trial on this matter,” prosecutor Sheena Gatehouse wrote in Pierre’s dismissal paperwork.