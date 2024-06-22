Two red cards in two games: Charlie Ewels sent off for dangerous lower limb clearout

Charlie Ewels crashes into Michael Leitch's leg

Charlie Ewels has become the first player to be sent off in consecutive Tests after being shown a red card for a dangerous clearout on Japan captain Michael Leitch

The Bath second row will almost certainly be suspended for the Test series against New Zealand and also becomes the first England player to receive two red cards in international rugby.

The incident occurred in the 73rd minute with Ewels coming in from the side of an English attacking breakdown to take out the legs of Leitch. As David Flatman, an analyst on RugbyPass TV, stated, if Leitch had not lifted his foot off the ground as Ewels flew in then he could have potentially suffered a serious injury. “Whoever your God is, you have got to thank your God that Michael Leitch lifted his foot up and got his studs out of the ground,” Flatman said. “If those studs are trapped in the ground then we are potentially having a far more ghastly conversation.”

French referee Luc Ramos showed a yellow card to Ewels, who had come as a replacement in the 66th minute, but referred the incident for a bunker review which upgraded the yellow to red stating that there was no mitigation for Ewels’ actions.

After being sent off in the second minute of England’s 2022 Six Nations defeat to Ireland for a dangerous tackle on James Ryan, Ewels has effectively received two red cards in just seven minutes of Test rugby.

Honestly don't like to see a red so early in the game, or both players going off, but Ewels has got to make some kind of effort to get low there. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/lMeyFAb5gM — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) March 12, 2022

The incident marred an otherwise encouraging 52-17 victory over Eddie Jones’ Japan that will likely force England head coach Steve Borthwick to call up another second row for the two Test matches against New Zealand. Maro Itoje and George Martin started in the second row against Japan with Northampton’s Alex Coles the only other specialist lock in the travelling party.

What was the incident?

Leading 45-17, England are attacking inside the Japan 22 with Ben Earl making a carry. Leitch gets in a position to jackal with a wide stance but does not attack the ball with Tom Roebuck already defending the ruck. Ewels comes in from the side to clear out Leitch, taking out his right leg. Referee Ramos only awards a penalty for side entry in real time but is quickly alerted to possible foul play by Eric Gauzins, the French Television Match Official. They quickly decided to show a yellow card to Ewels while referring the incident to the bunker where it is upgraded to red, deeming that it was “dangerous” with “no mitigation”.

Was it the right decision?

In real time it looks horrific. As much as World Rugby has worked hard to mitigate the number of concussions in matches, they have also been trying to protect jackallers by banning crocodile rolls. Former England second row Ben Kay, an analyst for RugbyPass TV, had no doubt that the officials made the right decision.

“People will watch it in slow motion and say ‘what’s he thinking?’” Kay said. “These situations happen a lot where you have to be physical to make a clearout. The reason it is a red card is that he is out of control. He is too low, his head is below his hips. When he goes in there, he is not expecting Michael Leitch’s leg to be in that position. You have to retain an element of control. Absolutely it’s a red card. It is the right decision, we have to look after players, particularly around the breakdown.”

Screenshots show that Leitch moved his leg as Ewels came in for the clearout making the incident look far worse. However, Ewels was always illegal coming in from the side and as Kay rightly says he was not in control of a missile like clearout that could easily have resulted in a broken leg for Ewels.

What happens next?

Ewels will face a disciplinary hearing in the next 48 hours. England’s KC Richard Smith will need to produce the type of defence that, initially, got Owen Farrell off for his red card for a dangerous tackle on Taine Basham if Ewels is to play any further part in this tour.

Should he be suspended, Borthwick will need to send for a replacement second row as the touring party heads to New Zealand where England face Tests against the All Blacks on July 6 and July 13.