When and how to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free

Image Credit: Apple

Although the famous Charlie Brown Christmas special will exclusively be on Apple TV+ this year, it will be free for all to watch for a limited period. Here's how to watch it, and when it goes free.



Image Credit: Apple



"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is no longer airing on ABC and will not be on PBS in 2023. However, Apple TV+ subscribers can watch it anytime and from December 16 to December 17, 2023, Apple will be streaming the movie for free.





Where to watch "Charlie Brown" on Apple TV+

You can watch this special and any other available Apple TV+ shows and series through four different routes. This includes the official Apple apps, such as that on the iPhone.



However, there is there is also the Apple TV set-top box, and then there are selected smart TVs.



Most modern browsers allow users from any platform to stream online, which is the most convenient way for people without Apple devices to watch specials.

How to watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on Apple TV+ without a subscription

In any modern web browser, go to tv.apple.com Log into your iCloud account or make a new one Find the show and press Play Watch it on your computer or stream it to a television of your choice

You can also stream from the iPhone or iPad version of the Apple TV app. Plus, you can watch those apps on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.