How to watch Champions League draw for FREE: TV channel and live stream today

The Champions League draw takes place today, though this time in Monaco rather than at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Europe’s elite club competition is set for its biggest revamp in years, meaning teams involved will face more matches this time around.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa will all await their fate ahead of the new-look Champions League tournament.

All 36 teams involved will be picked manually but will be matched against their eight opponents using automated software, with results being shown on screen.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the draw.

How to watch the Champions League draw

TV channel: The draw will be shown on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 5pm BST, with the draw commencing soon after.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Discovery+ app. The draw will also be shown for free on UEFA.com and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

