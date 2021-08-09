WATCH: The Challenge Host TJ Lavin Opens Up His 'Museum-Like' Loft for MTV Cribs Premiere

MTV Cribs will officially be returning to screens this Wednesday — and The Challenge's TJ Lavin will be opening up one of the most unique spaces in his Las Vegas home in the premiere.

The BMX rider turned reality show host, 44, gives fans a peek at his loft in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the first new episode, above.

"This is what my house used to look like before I got married," Lavin, who tied the knot with Roxanne Siordia in 2012, jokes as he shows viewers around the mancave-esque space that is packed to the gills with posters, sports equipment and memorabilia. "It's like a museum," he adds.

He shows off some of the prized possessions, including a basketball signed by Kobe Bryant, which is protected in a glass case.

"Kobe and I did a photoshoot together in W magazine, and I'm so happy I got that now," Lavin says. "He was a very awesome individual, really cool guy."

Lavin's other collectibles include boxing gloves from Oscar De La Hoya and a signed jersey from Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly.

"Don Mattingly was my favorite player growing up because he was a New York Yankee, and I thought I was going to be a pro baseball player even though I sucked," he says with a smirk.

Elsewhere, Lavin has several comfy chairs and couches, a pool table, a slot machine, arcade games, a drum set, a six-seat bar and even a bed — which he jokes is where his wife sends him when she "decides it's time for me to get out of the house."

In addition to Lavin, rapper Big Sean and his home will appear in the premiere episode of Cribs, which is being relaunched on MTV 20 years after it first appeared on the network.

Other stars slated to appear this season include Scott Disick, Martha Stewart, JoJo Siwa Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross, Tinashe, Tia Mowry, Jordyn Woods, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Nico Tortorella, Marsai Martin, Kathy Griffin and more.

The reboot was announced back in October, along with an international edition, which premiered that month and returned on August 2 for season 2. The global version shows off the digs of stars like RHOA's Kenya Moore, Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim, Todrick Hall and more.

MTV Cribs premiered in 2000, and ran in its original iteration for 13 seasons until 2005. It has since seen several reboots, including a CMT version in 2009 and a Snapchat Discover short-form series in 2017.

Cribs returns to MTV on August 11 at 9:30 PM ET/PT. Season 2 of the international version premiered on August 2 on MTV's linear channels.