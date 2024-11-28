Watch: Celtic score one of the worst own goals in Champions League history

Cameron Carter-Vickers passes the ball into his own net as goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel scrambles to recover - PA/Andrew Milligan

Celtic scored one of the worst Champions League own goals in history with Cameron Carter-Vickers being left humiliated during the first half of their clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Scottish side headed into the fixture in one of the 16 play-off positions after their promising start of two wins and a draw from their opening four games but had to fight back from a one-goal deficit as Carter-Vickers found his own net in the 26th minute.

As former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel attempted to build an attack from the back to beat Brugge’s press, the ball was played into the USA international inside his own box from midfield.

But as Schmeichel moved outside his posts to create a better passing angle, Carter-Vickers played the ball back without looking, leaving the Dane scrambling across his goal in an attempt to keep it out of his net.

As the ball crept into the bottom corner the defender put his head in his hands as the 60,000 Celtic fans were left in shock.

That is not the start Celtic were hoping for 🙈



Carter-Vickers' mistake gifts Brugge the lead 😬



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AwI6R9o56Q — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

“It doesn’t matter if it is high pressing. This is a gift, it is not Christmas yet. You can’t do this,” former Celtic player Johan Mjallby, said on TNT Sports. “It doesn’t matter if it is a modern football philosophy. At Champions League level you can’t make mistakes like this. Unfortunately it is Carter-Vickers. It happens. Now they are facing an uphill battle by giving away silly goals like this.”

Carter-Vickers is distraught after his howler - Reuters/Russell Cheyne

Fellow former Celtic defender Mark Wilson added on Sky Sports: “You will never see an own goal like this again in your life. Especially at this level. An absolute calamitous start and calamitous goal and no more than Brugge deserve. Celtic have been awful and that just sums it up. An Incredible goal.”

To ease the pain on the 26-year-old Tottenham academy graduate, Celtic managed to level the score in the second half after Daizen Maeda struck a superb equaliser on the hour to keep them in a healthy position in the table.

Schmeichel consoles Carter-Vickers after the own goal - Shutterstock/Robert Perry

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers also praised Carter-Vickers for his professionalism and reaction to the mistake. “Mistakes happen and it was just unfortunate,” Rodgers said. “He’s played that pass a million times and it’s gone back and then we’ve been able to play forward.

“But he’s a really, really tough character. He’s a great guy, he picked himself up.

“He was really strong and aggressive again in the game and got on with it and had a real bravery in the second half, because he was the one carrying the ball forward for us to start the attack.”