How to Watch Celebrity Astrology Investigation, Our New Weekly Video Series

The stars have aligned — literally! PEOPLE is looking to the heavens to match stars with their star signs to predict their luck in love and more in Celebrity Astrology Investigation, a new weekly video series exploring the zodiac signs of Hollywood's hottest to determine what's destined.

Premiering Tuesday on PEOPLE's digital and social platforms, including YouTube and the free streaming network PeopleTV, here's everything you need to know about the must-watch show.

What is Celebrity Astrology Investigation?

Hosted by trusted astrologer and author Aliza Kelly, Celebrity Astrology Investigation breaks down the birth charts of celebrated stars to illuminate what's being activated, astrologically, in their personal and professional lives.

Offering lighthearted insight across the 12-episode series, Kelly analyzes the cosmic connections that influence the best and brightest in entertainment today, from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship to the compatibility of the Friends cast on and off screen.

Upcoming episodes include "Prince Harry & Meghan's Perfect Compatibility" to "The Aquarius King: Harry Styles." Later features will explore what aligned to unite new fan-favorite couples like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, track Doja Cat's meteoric shot to stardom, and much, much more.

Who is Aliza Kelly?

A celebrity astrologer and author, Kelly serves as Cosmopolitan's resident astrologer and has brought her talents to television on the Today show. She recently released This Is Your Destiny: Using Astrology to Manifest Your Best Life, and is ready to bring her talents to telling fans what the stars say about the stars.

"Astrology doesn't make things happen. It illuminates what already exists," she says. "Celebrity Astrology Investigation transcends the zodiac; it uncovers incredible insights by analyzing the astrological birth charts of some of our favorite celebrities in a fun and dynamic way."

How can I watch Celebrity Astrology Investigation?

Tune in to Celebrity Astrology Investigation on PEOPLE's digital and social platforms, YouTube channel and the free streamer PeopleTV.

New 10- to 15- minute episodes will drop each Tuesday – it's written in the stars.