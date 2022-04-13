Watch: Cat disrupts Sky News Reporter Sam Coates during partygate update

Barney Davis
·1 min read
A cat threatened to steal the partygate scoop from its owner, Sky News’ Sam Coates, as he gave an update on fines dished out to Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Rishi Sunak.

Bob the cat was spotted walking past the Zoom call by eagle-eyed presenter Mark Austin on Tuesday, who began the segment with Mr Coates saying: “He’s got his cat there with him, I’m very pleased to see that.”

The host swiftly moved on despite the cat’s big fluffy tail still being in shot, asking “So, some news about Carrie Johnson?”

Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates, maintaining his professionalism throughout, managed to read out Carrie Johnson’s statement whilst desperately holding the furry feline at arm’s length.

Bob the cat steals the show (Sky News)
He later posted a close-up video of the cat, with the caption: “Bob seems very pleased with himself. Sigh.”

The Met has now issued more than 50 fixed penalty notices over lockdown busting events across Government in 2020 and 2021.

The Prime Minister said he offered his “full apology” and has paid a fixed penalty notice relating to a gathering in the Cabinet Room on his birthday on June 19 2020.

He said “the public had a right to expect better”.

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak also received a fine.

Mr Sunak apologised but said he would stay on as chancellor.

