Watch: Car sinks into ground at housing society in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; video goes viral

Mumbai: A video of a car disappearing into a pool of water in a Mumbai housing complex after the spot where it was parked caved in went viral on social media on Sunday.

Watch: Car sinks completely within seconds in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area after part of ground caves in. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0kmnHlsiHz " Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 13, 2021

Responding to the viral video, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the spot where the car sank used to be a well but was partially covered with cement concrete by the housing society.

The incident took place at the Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area on Sunday morning, police said, adding no one was injured.

"The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A police team reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body. The spot has been cordoned for the safety of residents," an official said.

Some years ago, the housing society had closed half the portion of the well by carrying out RCC work and used the spot to park the vehicles. However, due to rains, the portion caved in, and the vehicle drowned, he said.

The BMC refused to take responsibility for the incident which followed a spell of heavy rains in the city.

In a statement, the Shiv Sena-controlled municipal corporation stated it has nothing to do with the incident.

The municipal corporation said, "There is a well in the premises of this society. It was covered by RCC on half the portion. The residents of the society used to park their cars in that area. Preliminary information shows that a car parked on the spot was submerged."

The society has been asked to take necessary safety measures immediately, the BMC said.

With inputs from PTI

