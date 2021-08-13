Watch Captain America star's new movie online for FREE

Photo credit: Hulu/Quantrell D Colbert

Frank Grillo is no stranger to action thrillers, and his latest movie Boss Level sees him reliving the same day over and over again while being hunted by assassins.

Boss Level follows the time-loop premise seen in other films like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, Palm Springs and Happy Death Day, where every day is (almost) exactly the same.

Special Forces officer Roy Pulver (Captain America's Grillo) relives the same events every time he wakes up – in this instance it's avoiding assassins and dodging a barrage of helicopter gunfire.

The action-packed adrenaline-fuelled sci-fi thriller sees Pulver try to save his family, uncover clues about a secret government project that could be responsible for the never-ending cycle, and unlock the mystery behind his repeated untimely death.

Starring alongside Frank Grillo are Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Annabelle Wallis and Ken Jeong, with appearances from NFL star Rob Gronkowski and MMA fighters Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans.

How to watch Boss Level

Boss Level is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. To watch, you'll need an Amazon Prime account which costs £7.99 a month, or £79 a year.

WATCH BOSS LEVEL ON PRIME VIDEO

Subscribing to Prime will not only include all of the movies and shows you get with Prime Video, but will also have other perks like Prime Music, free books with Prime Reading, Prime-only deals and much more.

In the US, Boss Level is available to watch on Hulu. Subscribing costs start at $5.99 a month and you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Boss Level for free

If you've never subscribed to Amazon Prime before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

The 30-day free trial will give you access to Prime Video allowing you to watch Boss Level and all of the other shows and movies available on the service, including Jack Ryan, The Boys, Bosch and recent Chris Pratt action flick The Tomorrow War.

Keep in mind you'll be charged for the next month once the trial ends, so make sure to cancel the service if you don't wish to continue.

Boss Level is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Hulu in the US.

