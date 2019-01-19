Watch: Capitals honour Barry Trotz in Washington return

For a moment Friday night with the New York Islanders in town, the Washington Capitals were able to recommence their championship celebration.

They honoured Stanley Cup-winning head coach Barry Trotz — now at the helm of the Islanders, of course — with the customary video tribute during the first TV timeout at Capital One Arena.

To Barry, Lane and Mitch – THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/ridVTWZwHh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2019





On the MSG broadcast, it appeared that Trotz said “that’s us this year!” when the video showed the Capitals celebrating with the Stanley Cup in the locker room. Pretty cool.

The tribute for Trotz was executed well — not unlike much of what the Capitals have done from a celebratory standpoint. Not only did they take fans back through the timeline on his tenure, but also included former coaches Lane Lambert and Mitch Korn, who followed Trotz to Long Island.

Also pretty cool: Alex Ovechkin making sure it met Trotz’s expectations.

Ovi checking whether Trotz liked the tribute video 😄 pic.twitter.com/8qWESC6N15 — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) January 19, 2019





While Trotz left on the highest note, the months leading up to the championship run were quite tumultuous between the coach and franchise. Even though the title seemed to heal some of those wounds, Trotz would wind up leaving the Capitals after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract extension that fit his financial demands.

As evidenced by the video, the split was amicable after four seasons. Trotz will be looked back on fondly by those who follow the Capitals — something that wasn’t exactly certain at this time last year.

