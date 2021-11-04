WATCH: Canada's longest and oldest marked footpath just got an extension

The Bruce Trail is famed for being Canada's oldest and longest footpath, stretching some 900 km from the Niagara Region all the way through to Tobermory.

Now, thanks to an acquisition of private land, it's got a little longer, with a length of 1.8 km added on the Bruce Peninsula – which, for the scenic-minded, includes a stretch that features a 270-degree view of Georgian Bay.

The extension, which covers around 400 acres of land, won't only be a boon for walkers. As part of the Maple Cross Nature reserve, it's now a protected area for local species, and its forests and wetlands act to store carbon – a key factor in the fight against climate change.

Watch the video above, from Marta Czurylowicz, for the full story.